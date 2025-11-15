Next Phase Begins

Our diocesan profile is complete. The Search Committee is accepting nominations until the end of day on May 20. If you know of a priest that you believe would be a good candidate, please invite them to read our profile and, if they feel called, fill out the application.

Prayer for the Candidates

Almighty God, giver of every good gift and source of all wisdom and understanding, open the minds and hearts of those who read this profile as we search for a new Bishop of Western Massachusetts. We pray for those who offer themselves as candidates in this process, and that you will grant them wisdom and discernment. Be with them in this time of tenderness and exploration, and allow this season to bless their ministry. Kindle within them a spirit of revelation and knowledge of your will, that they will feel drawn to care for all your people and equip us for our ministries through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.