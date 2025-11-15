Our diocesan profile is complete. The Search Committee is accepting nominations until the end of day on May 20. If you know of a priest that you believe would be a good candidate, please invite them to read our profile and, if they feel called, fill out the application.
Prayer for the Candidates
Almighty God, giver of every good gift and source of all wisdom and understanding, open the minds and hearts of those who read this profile as we search for a new Bishop of Western Massachusetts. We pray for those who offer themselves as candidates in this process, and that you will grant them wisdom and discernment. Be with them in this time of tenderness and exploration, and allow this season to bless their ministry. Kindle within them a spirit of revelation and knowledge of your will, that they will feel drawn to care for all your people and equip us for our ministries through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Nuestro perfi ldiocesano está completo. El Comité de Búsqueda está aceptando nominaciones hasta el final del día 20 de mayo. Si conoces a un sacerdote que crees que sería un buen candidato, por favor invítalo a leer nuestro perfil y, si se sienten llamados, llenen la solicitud.
Oración por los candidatos
Dios Todopoderoso, dador de todo buen don y fuente de toda sabiduría y entendimiento, abre las mentes y los corazones de aquellos que leen este perfil mientras buscamos un nuevo obispo para Massachusetts Occidental. Oramos por aquellos que se ofrecen como candidatos en este proceso, para que les concedas sabiduría y discernimiento. Acompáñalos en este tiempo de ternura y exploración, y permite que esta temporada bendiga su ministerio. Enciende en ellos un espíritu de revelación y conocimiento de tu voluntad, para que se sientan atraídos a cuidarde todo tu pueblo y nos equipen para nuestros ministerios por mediode Jesucristo nuestro Señor. Amén.